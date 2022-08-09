Gov. Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - Ion this Feb. 12, 2019 file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of...
FILE - Ion this Feb. 12, 2019 file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer wants to spend billions more to fix the roads and boost a lagging education system. But as the Democrat prepares to deliver her first budget proposal to the Republican-led Legislature, she faces fiscal and political pressures that are complicating her task. She notes the general fund has not grown much. The budget is Whitmer's chance to detail how she plans to "fix the damn roads" and pay for priorities like letting high school graduates attend community college for free. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)(Al Goldis | AP)
By James Paxson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She issued this statement to TV5:

“This evening, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted. After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule to continue getting things done for the people of Michigan. I last tested for COVID this afternoon, when I tested negative. Following standard protocol, all of my close contacts from today will be informed. I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus. I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move. I encourage my fellow Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic police lights
Two dead, multiple injured in Sanilac Co. crash
Here's a look at the top stories we are following.
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, August 8
Sheriff: Three swans found decapitated on Lake Fenton being investigated
Sheriff: Three swans found decapitated on Lake Fenton being investigated
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three swans were decapitated on Lake...
Sheriff investigating after three swans found decapitated on Lake Fenton