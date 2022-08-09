Gov. Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She issued this statement to TV5:

“This evening, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted. After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule to continue getting things done for the people of Michigan. I last tested for COVID this afternoon, when I tested negative. Following standard protocol, all of my close contacts from today will be informed. I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus. I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move. I encourage my fellow Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted.”

