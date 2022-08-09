MSP: Man arrested for injuring girl by throwing rock from moving vehicle

31-year-old Gaylord resident Brandon Allen Clifton allegedly threw a rock at a truck driving...
31-year-old Gaylord resident Brandon Allen Clifton allegedly threw a rock at a truck driving behind him, according to MSP. The rock went off the truck and through the windshield of a Dodge Caravan going the opposite way.(Source: MSP.)
By James Paxson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
OTSEGO CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Gaylord man has been arrested after throwing a large rock at a truck traveling behind him, according to Michigan State Police.

The rock ricocheted off the truck and went through the windshield of a Dodge Caravan traveling in the opposite direction, injuring a 7-year-old girl, MSP said.

It happened about 7:26 p.m. on Aug. 6 on McCoy Road in Bagley Township.

The driver of the truck said his girlfriend and their two kids were traveling on Plywood Road when they saw his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old Brandon Allen Clifton, of Gaylord, MSP said.

Clifton was driving a Jeep in the opposite direction, but spun around and followed them, police said.

While on McCoy Road, Clifton passed the couple and suddenly hit his brakes, police said, adding that is when he threw the rock at the truck.

A 7-year-old girl in the backseat of the Caravan suffered minor injuries from flying glass.

Police recovered the rock inside the Caravan as evidence.

Clifton was arrested and lodged in the Otsego County Jail. He has been arraigned on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of malicious destruction of personal property more than $1,000 but less than $20,000, and littering – object in vehicle path. His bond was set at $2,000.

