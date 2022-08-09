Pleasant night ahead, warming up Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our Tuesday was a day many have been waiting for, with some much needed humidity relief finally arriving around the area.

Although we didn’t receive as much rain on a widespread scale the last few days as we needed, it has been nice to take a bit of a breather today after an unsettled few days. It’s probably nice to give the A/C a break as well, considering that’s probably been running fairly consistently for many the last several days.

As we go through this evening and the next few days, expect pleasant weather to largely roll on, though we won’t be seeing much rain for awhile.

This Evening & Overnight

Temperatures are expected to fall into the 60s after sunset with clear skies. (WNEM)

Anything planned for tonight should be able to go on without any issue at all. If you don’t have plans, make some! Temperatures will be very comfortable in the 70s initially tonight, with a fall into the 60s after sunset tonight (8:48 PM). Any fair weather clouds diminishing as we lose the heating of the day.

Low temperatures should be very pleasant tonight. (WNEM)

Clear skies will last through the overnight, with overnight lows settling into the lower and middle 50s. A few of our northerly locations may even make a run into the upper 40s.

Winds will be light and variable, and while not widespread, some shallow fog could develop here and there.

Wednesday

Expect another beautiful day on Wednesday, with sunshine expected through the day.

Although most stay dry, a cold front passing through Wednesday evening could bring a spotty sprinkle or shower. (WNEM)

A cold front dropping in during the evening hours could bring some extra clouds and perhaps an isolated sprinkle or very light, brief shower. But otherwise, this should be a very uneventful cold front. This isn’t a rain chance that you should plan the evening around, with your odds far better of not seeing anything.

Expect a return to the 80s on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Ahead of that front, a westerly to at times southwesterly wind will bring our temperatures back into the middle 80s on Wednesday afternoon. That wind should be around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

If any sprinkles or showers manage to hit the ground, which looks like a big if at this point, expect those chances to diminish into Thursday morning. Overnight lows should drop into the 50s to low 60s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies as the front moves to the south.

