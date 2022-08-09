Pleasant Tuesday weather, remaining quiet this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Scattered showers kicked-off the workweek, as well as humid conditions. The big change this Tuesday is a noticeable drop in humidity, and the area stays mostly dry. With the Bay County Fair starting today, the Shiawassee County Fair ongoing, and Tune-Up Week going for Back to the Bricks, it will be quite nice! Today’s tune-up event is in Flushing.

Today

There are stratus clouds over the Thumb and Flint this morning, but other areas are seeing mostly clear skies. Temperatures have fallen off into the upper 50s and lower 60s, but the dew points have already noticeably dropped off. Dew points are between 55 and 60 degrees this morning, and are expected to stay there for the rest of today. Highs will reach back up into the 70s, but there will be a split across the area. A north northeast wind from 5 to 10 mph will keep the shoreline of the Thumb in the upper 60s, near 70, with 75 to 76 closer to the central Thumb and Tri-Cities. However, Mount Pleasant, Alma, Clare, and other inland locations should still manage to get close to 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be a pleasant day with temperatures ranging through the 70s. (WNEM)

Cloud coverage will decrease through the daytime, with many under mostly sunny skies around lunch today. The one exception lies in the Thumb again, where the northerly wind may be able to keep clouds present even into the middle of the afternoon. Everyone has mostly sunny skies by the evening, though.

Tonight

Skies will continue to clear, leading to flat-out clear skies overnight. The wind calms down becoming light and variable and temperatures fall to around 56. Our northern counties will be closer to the 50 degree mark. The calm wind with clear skies may be able to allow patchy fog to form Wednesday morning. Overall, it will be a nice night with a good opportunity to open up the windows!

Tuesday night will hold windows-open weather. Temperatures falling into the 50s with clear skies and a calm wind may cause patchy fog to form. (WNEM)

Wednesday

Our wind turns west southwesterly around 5 to 10 mph. This will allow for a warm-up compared to Tuesday. Expect highs to reach around 84 degrees. This is all just ahead of a cold front sweeping in from the northwest. Dew points will also increase slightly ahead of the cold front, reaching into the lower 60s, but with that moisture being more shallow in the atmosphere, any shower chance from the cold front passing through will be quite spotty. Overall, there’s no need to cancel any plans for your Wednesday evening, just keep tabs on our Interactive Radar!

Temperatures increase ahead of a cold front on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Rest of Week

Temperatures fall again Thursday and Friday, but it will be quite pleasant still! In addition, dew points stay low and skies are expected to stay mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will also still be in comfortable range, although technically below normal for mid-August. See that, as well as when shower chances return, in the full 7-Day Forecast!

