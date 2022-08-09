Sanford to receive $1.6M to help in flood recovery

FLINT, Mich., (WNEM) – The village of Sanford will receive $1.6 million in federal funding to help recover from the dam failures in May 2020.

The funding, $1,616,753, is from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. It will assist the village repair its park and recreations facilities that were severely damaged during the floods.

Part of the grant includes FEMA paying 90 percent of the $1,796,392 eligible project cost with the remaining 10 percent of the funds, $179,639, provided by the village of Sanford.

Repairs include removing and replacing baseball fields, a basketball court, batting cages, the concession stand, the playground equipment, the parking lot, bleachers, wooden picnic tables and the pavilions.

“The additional funding will be a great help to the Sanford community, which experienced devastating flood more than two years ago,” Commander of Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security division, Capt. Kevin Sweeny said. “We appreciate the continued support from our federal partners, including Congressman Kildee, who have taken actions to restore the Sanford community and make it more resilient.”

