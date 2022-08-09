Two dead, multiple injured in Sanilac Co. crash

SANILAC CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend motorcycle crash that killed two.

Sanilac County Central Dispatch received multiple calls about a crash on M-25 near Stone Road in Forester Township at 1:19 p.m. on Saturday.

When authorities arrived, they discovered four motorcycles and one vehicle were involved.

The sheriff’s office said the injured were taken to a hospital.

Sanilac County investigators say one male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene while another male motorcyclist was pronounced dead after being taken via helicopter to a hospital.

