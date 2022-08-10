Animal shelter: Young dogs dying from parvo-like illness

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI (WNEM) – Several young dogs have been dying in northern Michigan from a parvo-like illness, according to the Otsego County Animal Shelter.

During the past month, several dogs have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo. The dogs have been taken to the vet where they are tested for parvo and the tests come back negative, the animal shelter said.

“Most of these dogs have passed within three days. These dogs are mostly under the age of 2. Some of the dogs were vaccinated,” the animal shelter said.

The animal shelter said it has been in contact with vets in Gaylord, Traverse City, Grayling, Mancelona, and Indian River to figure out the illness.

“We have also talked with the state veterinarian, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, and necropsy was done at Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Lansing. No one has an answer. The best ‘guess’ is that this is a strain of parvo,” the animal shelter said.

The dogs who have fallen ill are not in a central location in the county, the animal shelter said.

“We have had reports from Vanderbilt, city of Gaylord, west of Gaylord and south of Gaylord,” the animal shelter said.

