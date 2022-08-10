Beautiful weather rolls on Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful Wednesday, and despite temperatures climbing back into the 80s, we’ve managed to avoid the humidity returning.

A cold front to our north will slide in later this evening and overnight, but the impact to our area should be minimal, and evening plans should be able to go on as scheduled. Beyond tonight, beautiful weather should continue right through the end of the workweek, before we see chances for rain return this weekend.

This Evening & Overnight

While a shower or sprinkle isn’t impossible late this evening or overnight, most areas won’t see a thing. And with the dry air in place with the beautiful day today, anything that would develop should be very light and may not even be measurable. The more likely scenario is a brief increase in cloud cover along the front, with clearing skies quickly returning behind the front.

Your evening planner for Wednesday. (WNEM)

Temperatures that are in the 70s and 80s this afternoon will drop gradually through the 70s after sunset, with lows settling in the 50s once again tonight. Winds should be a bit more enthusiastic tonight, around 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the northerly direction.

Low temperatures going into Thursday morning. (WNEM)

Thursday

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Thursday, with only some scattered fair weather clouds expected at worst.

Northerly winds, at times north northeasterly, will keep our high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s on Thursday. Areas downwind of Lake Huron could be in the low 70s.

High temperatures for Thursday August 11th. (WNEM)

Dry weather should continue into Thursday evening, with clear skies expected through Friday morning. Lows will remain on the cooler side with plenty of 50s, and some 40s entirely on the table in our counties north of the Tri-Cities.

