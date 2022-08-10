Bright Wednesday, warmer than Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tuesday provided a comfortable change of pattern with lower humidity and plenty of bright skies, even between fair weather clouds in the afternoon. More bright skies continue today with comfortable levels of humidity, but it will be warmer than Tuesday due to a wind shift. We’re watching a weak cold front that could bring a shower chance tonight, but there’s no need to cancel any plans. More nice weather will continue to roll on heading through the rest of the workweek.

Today

As you’re heading out the door, patchy fog is settling in to our typical locations in central and northern Michigan. It does appear to be more of a shallow fog so it shouldn’t impede traffic too much, but it is something to keep in mind as you’re hitting the roadways! Any fog that does form should lift promptly after sunrise once temperatures start to warm up thanks to ample sunshine. That sun continues through the daytime, and a westerly shift in the wind will allow for a warmer day than Tuesday. That wind speed will be between 5 and 10 mph, and highs will reach up to around 85 degrees. Some locations north of the Saginaw Bay may come closer to 87 or 88 degrees.

Wednesday will be another bright day, warmer than Tuesday with a westerly wind. (WNEM)

Dew points are expected to rise slightly today, closer to 60 degrees, but that will be short-lived with cold front moving through. This front is expected to be weak and won’t have a lot of moisture to feed off of, so rain chances are minimal. There is no need to change or cancel any plans around this. Those who do see any shower activity can expect it to be light and brief.

A weak cold front will bring more clouds and possibly an isolated shower. No wash out is expected. (WNEM)

Tonight

Any shower chance along that cold front will also last closer to midnight, but overall we’re just expecting a few more clouds to move in with this front. Heading towards sunrise, cloud coverage should already be on the decline. Lows will settle to around 58 tonight, though our northern locations could settle back down to around 50 degrees. The wind is expected to pick up briefly overnight out of the north northwest, with a speed of 5 to 10 mph, with brief gusts to 20 mph.

Another comfortable night with lows through the range of 50s. (WNEM)

Thursday & Friday

Repeat weather is in store for both days to close out the workweek. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a high near 78 degrees on both days! Humidity levels will also remain very comfortable as dew points stay in the 50s, and even 40s at times. Overnight lows Thursday and Friday nights will also dive to the lower 50s, where even some upper 40s are possible in our northern tier!

Comfortable humidity continues this week! (WNEM)

Shower chances don’t make a return until the weekend, but temperatures aren’t expected to fluctuate much from where we stand right now. Give that all a check in your full 7-Day Forecast!

