Child care grants awarded to lower costs, expand options

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The third round of grants for licensed child care providers in Michigan will be awarded to improve programs and help lower costs for families.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Child Care Stabilization Grant program will award nearly $200 million. The grant is available to 8,000 licensed centers, group homes, family homes, and tribal childcare providers to support operational expenses.

“High-quality, affordable child care is foundational to our economy. Parents rely on child care so they can go to work knowing that their kids are safe,” Whitmer said. “As a working mom, I know firsthand the importance of having a top-notch early educators to take care of your children when they’re young. That’s why I’m continuing to fight to support child care professionals and the child care industry. I was proud to work across the aisle to make game-changing investments in our childcare providers and professionals in the bipartisan budget I signed just a few weeks ago. Thanks to our bipartisan efforts, we have expanded low- or no-cost child care to 150,000 more kids and are helping new providers open across Michigan. I urge providers to take apply for the grant so they can continue serving their communities and helping young Michiganders thrive.”

Nearly 6,000 child care providers received funding and 38,000 childcare professionals received bonuses from the first two rounds of the Child Care Stabilization Grants.

Fall grant awards: 5,890 providers received funding Average awards: Center: $108,685 Group home: $20,454 Family home: $10,763

Spring grant awards: 5,544 providers received funding Average awards: Center: $120,697 Group home: $21,777 Family home: $11,394



Applications are open from now until Sept. 9. Providers can learn more and apply at Michigan.gov.childcare.

The grants are part of a $1.4 million investment to expand affordable child care. Michigan families with children under the age of 12 may be eligible for free or low-cost child care.

To qualify, families must:

Have a child under age 13

Need childcare because they’re working or going to school

Have a qualifying income. Your monthly income must be less than $36,620 for a family of two, $46,060 for a family of three, or $55,500 for a family of four.

For more information about qualifying for low or no-cost child care, visit Michigan.gov/childcare. Families can apply for child care support by visiting MiBridges.Michigan.gov.

