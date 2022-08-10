Detroit Tigers part ways with general manager

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Detroit Tigers announced on Wednesday they have parted ways with General Manager and Executive Vice President Al Avila.

“Once I decided to make a change, I sat down with Al and thanked him for his nearly 22 years of service to our organization,” Detroit Tigers Chairman and CEO Christopher Ilitch said in a statement. “Al’s loyalty and dedication has served as an example to all during his time as a leader in our baseball operations department.

Illitch announced he will oversee baseball operations with multiple members of the executive teams.

Avila was named general manager and executive vice president of baseball operations on Aug. 4, 2015.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.