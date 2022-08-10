Ford to use clean energy for electricity supply in Michigan

DETROIT (WNEM) - The Ford Motor Company announced it will use clean energy to power all of its electricity supply in Michigan through an agreement with DTE Energy.

As part of the announcement, DTE is adding 650 megawatts of new solar energy capacity for Ford in Michigan by 2025.

The purchase is the largest renewable energy purchase ever made in the U.S. from a utility company, according to Bloomberg NEF’s New Energy Outlook.

According to data collected by the Solar Energy Industries Association, the arrays will increase the total amount of installed solar energy in Michigan by close to 70 percent when they are installed.

“This unprecedented agreement is all about a greener and brighter future for Ford and for Michigan,” Ford Motor Company CEO and President Jim Farley said. “Today is an example of what it looks like to lead to turn talk into action.”

DTE estimates building the solar arrays will create 250 temporary jobs and 10 permanent jobs.

“We want to congratulate Ford Motor Company for its environmental leadership and commitment to clean energy,” said Jerry Norcia, chairman and CEO of DTE Energy. “Ford was the first large industrial customer to enroll in our MIGreenPower program in 2019 and we thank Ford for its continued commitment to using MIGreenPower to help decarbonize its operations and meet its sustainability goals.”

