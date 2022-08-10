Genesee Co. Circuit Court judge announces resignation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge has submitted his resignation to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Judge Joseph J. Farah, with the 7th Circuit Court in Genesee County, advised the chief judge he has tendered his resignation.

Farah will be retiring effective Nov. 9, the court said.

“The court looks forward to a swift appointment process by the governor, as we continue to make the work of the court our number one priority,” Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly said.

