Firefighter resigns, another disciplined following investigation into deadly house fire

FLINT, Mich., (WNEM) – One firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined following an investigation into a house fire where two boys died earlier this year.

On Wednesday, City of Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton announced one firefighter has resigned, and another has been disciplined for their actions involving a house fire that killed two children on May 28.

“I would like to once again offer the Flint Fire Department’s and the community’s deepest sympathy to the family and all of those impacted by the tragic loss of two children,” Barton said.

The fire happened at a home in the 600 block of W. Pulaski Street on May 28.

State fire investigators ruled electrical wiring to be the cause of the fire. The Flint Fire Department also launched its own internal investigation into the fire.

The findings of the department’s investigation were reviewed by the Flint Police Department and the city administration.

“I am confident in the integrity of the process and the results,” Barton said.

Through the investigation, the fire department identified reasons for disciplinary action. One of the firefighters who responded to the scene of the fire submitted a letter of resignation effective July 25, Barton said, adding the city accepted it.

A second firefighter has also been disciplined.

“The internal investigation is complete unless new information is discovered,” Barton said. “I do want to assure the City of Flint that there is no compromise when it comes to protecting this community. My expectation is that every one of our firefighters will perform their duties at the highest level at all times. This department will not settle for anything less.”

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he has full confidence in the investigation and Barton’s decision.

“The safety and security of our residents is paramount and must not be compromised. Period. We demand that our firefighters protect and serve our citizens; therefore, we must have the highest standards for their performance and zero tolerance for those who don’t meet expectations. I stand with the fire department and our community in continuing to lift the family in prayer,” Neeley said.

