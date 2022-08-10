MDHHS giving free COVID-19 tests with Rockefeller Foundation partnership

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will be giving out 180,000 free COVID-19 tests to 36,000 homes through their partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act.

Michiganders can request tests till the end of August. Homes will receive one kit with five tests.

“Testing remains both a critical and helpful tool in managing the spread of COVID-19 and reduces the risk of getting infected for our loved ones and neighbors,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “We encourage residents to take advantage of these free tests as many families get ready to head back to school. We are grateful for our partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation to ensure equitable access to tools that prevent COVID-19.”

Homeowners can order free Covid-19 tests online here.

Residents without internet can call 211 for help ordering free tests.

Private health insurance providers are required to cover up to eight COVID-19 tests per month for each individual on the plan.

Residents can find more testing information here.

