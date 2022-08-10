Monkeypox case confirmed in Bay Co.

BAY CO. Mich., (WNEM) - A case of Monkeypox has been confirmed in mid-Michigan. The Bay County Health Department says that a Bay City resident has contracted the virus. Health officials say the person is not currently in Bay County and it appears there were no close contacts.

“So that it doesn’t get into places like daycare centers, schools, where you have young children. Because you know they’re all over each other and it certainly would be the kind of environment where we would see spread,” said Medical Director for the Midland County Department of Public Catherine Bodnar.

The medical director for the Midland County Department of Public Health says the rare disease can spread to anyone through close contact with an infected person, or by sharing items with an infected person.

“Any close personal contact is what is needed to transmit monkeypox,” Bodnar said.

While monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted infection, it can be transmitted by having intimate physical contact between people, Bodnar said.

The department is trying to raise awareness about monkeypox and identify who is at risk. So far, the disease is most prevalent in men who have sex with men, Bodnar said.

Scott Ellis, executive director of Great Lakes Bay Pride, says this is a demographic he represents.

“So, we want to make sure that we’re getting information out to our community members, those who are at highest risk for potentially contracting the illness. And advocating for an increase in the number of vaccinations that we have available,” Ellis said

Great lakes bay pride is part of the regional monkeypox task force. The task force provides educational resources and updates about the monkeypox outbreak and the vaccination strategy being deployed statewide.

“While it’s predominantly impacting the LGBT community right now, particularly those who identify as men who have sex with men, it will spread beyond that community. And we want to make sure that we can contain it and address it,” Ellis said.

While Bodnar is concerned about Monkeypox, she doesn’t believe we are looking at a repeat of 2020 saying, “It is not nearly as contagious as covid. So, the feeling is we’re not going to have a pandemic of monkeypox.”

