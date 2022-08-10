New contract authorizes Medstar ambulance service in Fenton

FENTON, Mich., (WNEM) – The city of Fenton is getting a new ambulance service after its long-term relationship with its current provider will end this month.

A contract between city administration with Medstar Ambulance was approved on Monday by the city council. The service would keep same level of service on urgent calls as current EMS company, which is pulling out of Fenton at the request of Fenton Fire Chief Robert Cairnduff.

The city’s current provider, STAT Emergency, informed the city on July 27 that it would soon be ending their relationship, but that they would provide time to select new options.

This comes amid a nationwide crisis for emergency medical services, which have 35 percent fewer ambulances on the streets due largely to difficulty staffing the rigs.

Securing the services of Medstar by a target date of Aug. 15 is critically important, Cairnduff said. “We really have no other options at this point, and we need to secure EMS coverage for our residents.”

They city said that Medstar will not commit to having an ambulance physically in the city at all hours. Instead, the company would meet the current standard of responding to 90 percent of all life-threatening emergency calls within eight minutes and 59 seconds, which is the same service standard in the current contract with STAT EMS.

Officials said Medstar will also not make any commitment to answering other lower priority calls in a specified time. Instead, those calls would be triaged and answered when possible.

Cairnduff said the city had a good working relationship for almost 12 years with STAT EMS and said it’s unfortunate that the changes in the county and in the industry are driving the company to part ways with the city.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.