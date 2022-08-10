Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - Cooperative weather brought out classic cars and fans of classic cars for Tuesday’s Back to the Bricks tune-up party in Flushing.

As admirers of classic cars steer their way through various communities this week, businesses in downtown Flint are shifting gears in anticipation of the crowds the main event will attract.

“Just trying to be all staffed up and everything like that, make sure that we have all of our product in that we need,” said Xolo manager Joshua Peraino. “So, all the beer, all the liquor that we’re going to need, food wise.”

Several blocks of downtown Flint will be closed to traffic to accommodate the annual car show.

Because of the expected swarm, Peraino says he will call in re-enforcements from the reserve team to ensure there is enough help at the Mexican restaurant throughout the festivities.

“We’ve got some people that are volunteering to come back that have gotten left to go to college and everything like that, so they’ll be back and help us out,” Peraino said.

Some businesses are still working out their plans for the event. In Xolo’s case, Peraino is trying to add live music for guests.

Back to the Bricks reports it attracts more than 500,000 people a year. The event begins next Monday and runs through Aug. 20.

