Saginaw police asking for help identifying larceny suspect

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help identifying a larceny suspect accused of stealing two bikes from a bike rack near their building where patrol vehicles are parked.

On Aug. 2, at about 9:18 p.m., a man walked into the parking area inside police walls and removed two bikes.

Police say the suspect took one bike and rode off, then returned to take the second.

“We are attempting to enhance video footage at this time but are asking the public if they know anything about this person taking the bikes to please contact us,” Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez said.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the department at 989-759-1761 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

