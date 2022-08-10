Saginaw police asking for help identifying larceny suspect

Generic Saginaw, Michigan police photo.
Generic Saginaw, Michigan police photo.(WNEM)
By James Paxson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help identifying a larceny suspect accused of stealing two bikes from a bike rack near their building where patrol vehicles are parked.

On Aug. 2, at about 9:18 p.m., a man walked into the parking area inside police walls and removed two bikes.

Police say the suspect took one bike and rode off, then returned to take the second.

“We are attempting to enhance video footage at this time but are asking the public if they know anything about this person taking the bikes to please contact us,” Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez said.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the department at 989-759-1761 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo
Detroit Tigers part ways with general manager
(Source: KEYC News Now)
MDHHS giving free COVID-19 tests with Rockefeller Foundation partnership
Judge Joseph J. Farah
Genesee Co. Circuit Court judge announces resignation
One firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined following an investigation into a...
Firefighter resigns, another disciplined following investigation into deadly house fire