Beautiful Friday, showers return Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a brief jump into the 80s on Wednesday, it was back to the 70s for our Thursday with plenty of sunshine coming along for the ride.

More of the same is expected as we finish off the workweek on Friday, but our next chance of showers returns for the upcoming weekend, though it’s not expected to be a complete washout. And as inconvenient as it may be on a Saturday, we could still use some rain to continue catching up.

This Evening & Overnight

We shouldn’t have any rain to worry about this evening, so if you plan on being outside, you’ve got a perfect night for a walk or dinner outside. Temperatures in the 70s should fall quickly into the 60s after sunset, which is right around 8:45 PM tonight.

While most won’t be headed to the beach at this point in the day, know the waters on the north and east sides of the Thumb are on the rough side today, with Beach Hazard Statements in effect for high waves and strong currents.

Low temperatures Thursday night. (WNEM)

Clear skies will continue into the overnight, with lows falling into at least the 50s, with some areas falling into the 40s. The best chance for 40s would be north of the Tri-Cities, but even areas farther south will have a chance to fall further tonight.

Friday

Skies will be mostly sunny again on Friday, with just a few extra high and mid-level clouds compared to our Thursday. None of these clouds on Friday are expected to produce any rainfall during the day or during the evening, so any Friday plans are in great shape!

Highs will be back in the 70s on Friday. (WNEM)

High temperatures will be in the 70s again on Friday, nearly the same as Thursday or just a bit warmer. Winds will be a bit variable with the direction on Friday, running around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Clouds will be on the increase Friday night, with lows falling into the 50s for most, but a few 40s will remain possible in the far north toward M-55.

Saturday & Sunday

Shower chances will go up gradually through the day on Saturday, with the best chances existing from lunchtime through the evening hours. Showers will be possible as soon as the morning, but the coverage should be a bit more hit and miss as they fight dry air leftover from our beautiful day on Friday. The best chance in the morning would be our western counties near US-127.

The morning should start dry for most on Saturday as incoming showers fight dry air leftover from Friday. (WNEM)

No severe weather is expected on Saturday, and this primarily looks like just plain old rain, with minimal thunder. Although rain chances will stick around most of the day, it doesn’t appear to be a constant rain, so you may have some windows to take the dog out, run errands, etc. between the rain. We’ll have a better look tomorrow.

Showers will be possible through the day on Saturday, with the best chance in the afternoon. (WNEM)

Highs will be on the cooler side Saturday, with lower to middle 70s expected under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the south southwest around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Highs will be back in the 70s on Friday. (WNEM)

With rain chances moving a bit more into Saturday, Sunday’s rain chance is going down a bit. The best chance for showers on Sunday morning will be in the morning, before tapering off in the afternoon. It doesn’t look like we can completely write off the chance during the second half of the day, but the coverage looks isolated to widely scattered.

Highs on Sunday will be in the lower to middle 70s as well, and could be a degree or two cooler than Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.