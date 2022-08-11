Bright skies Thursday, breezy by the lakeshore

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a low-key passage of a cold front early Thursday morning, our stretch of pleasant weather continues, making for perfect conditions to be outdoors! Temperatures today will follow the same pattern as Tuesday of this week, where a northerly wind keeps the Thumb cooler, but still falling into the 70s. That breeze does have more implications on the forecast for the lakeshore today.

Make sure you have your sunglasses today, also on Friday! Some much needed rain chances make a return during the upcoming weekend.

Today

As you’re heading out the door, there has been little to no rain out of the passing cold front. Your morning drive is still in great shape, with clouds already starting to clear back out from north to south! Behind the cold front, humidity levels take an even more comfortable turn with dew points into the lower 50s for today. It will feel very pleasant with highs up to the middle 70s. A north northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph will cause the Thumb and shoreline to be anywhere from three to five degrees cooler, though.

Temperatures follow a similar pattern to Tuesday, where a northerly wind keeps the Thumb cooler but middle 70s reside farther inland. (WNEM)

That wind will be slightly stronger on the immediate shoreline of the Thumb, both through Huron County and the eastern shoreline. The Inner Saginaw Bay will be more shielded from the wind thanks to the North Shore. That wind is expected to bring more chop and higher wave heights, prompting a Small Craft Advisory on the Outer Saginaw Bay until 4 PM. You can view your Marine Forecast right here! Additionally, this creates a high swim risk/danger on the shoreline of the former locations mentioned above. Conditions for swimming will be much safer on the Inner Saginaw Bay.

A northerly wind creates dangerous swimming conditions on the north and east shorelines of the Thumb today. (WNEM)

Tonight

Clear skies hold overnight with lows falling to around 50 degrees. However, our northern tier will most definitely fall into the 40s, some locations possibly to 43 or 44 degrees! A north northwest wind will sustain around 5 to 10 mph. Overall, it will feel quite crisp on Friday morning.

Clear skies and a cooler airmass brings lows to the 50s and 40s Thursday night! (WNEM)

Friday

Sky conditions take a repeat pattern with plenty of sunshine to go around, though a few high cirrus clouds will start to wisp in towards the evening. This is ahead of the low bringing shower chances this weekend. Highs Friday will be up to around 78 degrees, and humidity levels stay very comfortable with dew points in the lower 50s, even upper 40s at times! The wind is also expected to be more light and variable.

Weekend Outlook

A low pressure system currently more disorganized in the northern Rockies is expected to be picked up by the jet stream late this week, bringing it into our vicinity on Saturday and Sunday. As it currently stands, rain chances look better for the PM hours Saturday, though it likely won’t be until the evening when we see more measurable rainfall from this system. This is something we’ll keep an eye on, but we certainly need the rain! Chances also last in a scattered fashion through the overnight and during the daytime on Sunday.

A low pressure system is expected to bring showers to the area Saturday afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

Highs will still hold in the 70s this weekend due to the rain and cloud coverage present. Expect upper 70s Saturday on the front side of the low, then falling a few degrees to the middle 70s Sunday on the back side of the low. Saturday night sees a low temperature right around 60 degrees, owing to the cloud coverage that will hang around.

Temperatures stay pretty steady into next week, too, take a look in your full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.