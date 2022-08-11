Consumers Energy pledges to power 1,200 public buildings with clean energy

JACKSON, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy and the state of Michigan pledged to power 1,274 government buildings exclusively with clean energy.

The state of Michigan made a 20-year agreement with Consumers Energy to use clean energy at state government buildings for all departments throughout the Lower Peninsula.

“Consumers Energy and the State of Michigan are working together to power Michigan’s clean energy transformation,” said Garrick Rochow, Consumers Energy’s president and CEO. “This commitment will accelerate our already industry-leading Clean Energy Plan to develop carbon-free energy sources here in Michigan.”

The commitment will support roughly 68 megawatts of emission-free renewable energy in Michigan, which is equivalent to emissions produced by more than 20,000 cars, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency calculations.

“As governor, I am proud that the State of Michigan is leading by example to reduce greenhouse gases, protect the planet, and lower energy costs,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Today, we are proud to announce that Consumers Energy is joining BWL and DTE in an agreement with the State of Michigan to power state buildings with clean energy. This is a critical step that will help us reach the goal I proposed in 2020 to have all state buildings run on 100% clean, renewable energy by 2025. Let’s keep working together to fight climate change with common-sense steps that will lower taxpayer energy costs and ensure that state operations have the energy they need to succeed.”

