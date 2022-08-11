Former mayor reacts to mistrial declared by judge in Flint Water Bellwether trial

FLINT, Mich., (WNEM) - The judge in the Flint Water Bellwether trial has declared a mistrial following requests by the jury.

According to court officials, the jury says it could not continue deliberating because it caused too much emotional and physical distress.

Former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver reacted to the mistrial of the Flint Water Bellwether trial. “The bad thing is it’s not surprising. It doesn’t seem to be too surprising because that’s how everything has gone, or so much has gone when you look at the water crisis.”

A federal judge declared a mistrial after the eight-member jury told the court they were hopelessly deadlocked. A note from jurors to the judge said that.

“For the physical and the emotional health of the jurors, we don’t believe we can continue with further deliberations. Further deliberations will only result in stress and anxiety with no unanimous decision without someone having to surrender their honest convictions solely for the purpose of returning a verdict.”

“I’m sure it is stressful. And I’m sure it is emotionally you know just something to go through. But on the other hand, like I said, that’s what the residents have been going through. And it’s been eight long years,” Weaver said.

President of the Michigan chapter of the National Action Network, Reverend Charles Williams II, believes the jury could not reach a unanimous decision because people like former Gov. Rick Snyder. Many blame him for the Flint water crisis and he did not testify during the trial by exercising his Fifth Amendment right.

“Only folks we never heard from where the folks who actually pushed the buttons and pulled the levers. And you know I think the jury made it very clear that can you blame someone, or can you blame a corporation, or can you blame a company, or a consultant for the work that they did when they only did the work that they were ordered to do?” Williams said.

For her part, Weaver believes this is another example of justice denied for people who have endured so many injustices.

“It’s sad. Because every way people think that they can turn, every way we think we can go down this avenue to get some justice, to get some fairness, we get turned down every single way,” Weaver said.

