Gov. Whitmer: 148K Michiganders may qualify for student loan forgiveness program

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders working in public service to review the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program to see if they qualify for federal student loan relief.

According to the Governor’s office, more than 6,000 Michigan residents have already utilized the program to pay off their debt, saving an estimated $358 million, and more than 148,000 more may be eligible due to a recent waiver.

Until Oct. 31, the U.S. Department of Education is offering public servants working in government and eligible non-profits a second chance to qualify for student loan forgiveness.

Recent changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program will allow previously ineligible borrowers, including those with a non-direct loan, who are not enrolled in an income-driven repayment plan, who have missed a repayment, or made a partial repayment in the past, to receive credit toward loan forgiveness for the years they worked in government or a qualifying non-profit.

To apply for the PSLF waiver, borrowers should:

· Visit studentaid.gov/pslf/employer-search/search-tool to verify their employer qualifies for PSLF.

· Submit a certified copy of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Employment Certification form to the U.S. Department of Education before Oct. 31.

