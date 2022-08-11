MSP: Saginaw Co. man arrested for child sexually abusive material

SAGINAW, Mich., (WNEM) – A Saginaw man has been arrested for possession of child sexually abuse material, distribution of child sexually abusive material and using a commuter to commit a crime, according to the Michigan State Police.

An investigation was launched when it was known that Clinton Lee Wilson Jr., 32. was viewing sexually abusive material on the internet which led to his arrest following an investigation of digital evidence taken from his home, MSP said.

Wilson Jr. was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, four counts of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of aggravated distribution or promoting child sexually abuse material, and one count possession of child sexually abusive material, MSP said.

Wilson Jr. was arraigned in 70th District Court on Thursday, July 21.

If you have information regarding possible sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

