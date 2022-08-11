Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available in Michigan

By James Paxson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan residents 18 and older are now able to get the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 11.

The United States Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine on July 13 for adults 18 and older.

The Centers for Disease Control later endorsed the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

“Having multiple types of vaccine offers more options and flexibility for people receiving COVID-19 vaccines,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “COVID-19 vaccines remain our best defense against the virus, helping prevent serious illness and death. We continue to urge Michiganders who have not yet been vaccinated to get the vaccine as soon as possible.”

This type of COVID-19 vaccine is the first protein subunit recommended in the U.S.

The MDHHS said it was 90 percent effective in preventing serious illness from COVID-19 in clinical trials.

Residents who want to learn more about this vaccine and others can go here.

To locate providers offering Novavax, visit vaccines.gov.

The MDHHS said 6.7 million residents 5-years-old and older have received at least one does of the COVID-19 vaccine.

