OK2SAY annual report reveals 67 percent tips increase

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM)— An annual report shows a 67 percent increase from 2020 with more than 6,000 tips logged from OK2SAY for the year of 2021.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reviewed the annual report for OK2SAY, a school safety program that is housed within the Office of School Safety and run by the Michigan State Police (MSP) which seeks to empower Michigan students, teachers, and staff to help protect school safety by confidentially reporting threats, violent behavior, or mental health crises.

“Every kid deserves to feel safe at school, and I am proud of the successful OK2SAY program that offers students a confidential way to report threats and talk about their mental health,” said Gov. Whitmer. “I am so grateful to the MSP for ensuring this program runs smoothly. I will work with anyone to keep our kids safe at school, and I am proud of the historic, bipartisan efforts we have made in our students and schools to help them thrive both in and out of the classroom. Let’s keep working together to help kids be kids.”

“OK2SAY is a violence prevention tool in place in for more than eight years and remains steadfast in its mission to help keep students safe,” Director of Michigan State Police, Col. Joe Gasper, stated. “The program provides a much-needed safety net responding to and preventing numerous individual and community crises.”

The annual report for 2021 reveals that OK2SAY received 6,255 tips spanning 30 categories, with the top three types of tips being:

· Planned School Attack - 1,786

· Threats (e.g., an expression intended to cause pain or injury to a specific individual rather than a school building) - 722

· Other (e.g., anxiety, stress, depression, harassment) - 632

Other findings include 34 tips that involved the confiscation of weapons and 86 tips that resulted in the seizure of drugs or alcohol.

OK2SAY is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tips can be submitted by calling 855-565-2729, texting: 652729, or emailing: OK2SAY@mi.gov.

Everyone is able to submit tips regarding criminal activities or potential harm directed at students, school employees, or schools.

