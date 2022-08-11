Police: 1 seriously injured in crash that closed US-10

Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.(WLBT)
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman and closed US-10 for about two hours.

On Wednesday night at about 6:06, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue.

Police found a woman pinned in a vehicle who suffered serious injuries.

She was taken to a hospital and is in serious but stable condition, according to police.

The three people in the other vehicle were evaluated and refused treatment.

Police say their investigation found both vehicles were going west on US-10 and one slowed because of debris in the road when the other vehicle rear-ended it.

If anyone has information, they can call 989-836-4715.

