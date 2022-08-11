Sheriff: Man arrested in GM Orion Assembly plant homicide investigation

ORION TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The General Motors Assembly plant in Orion Township is closed while authorities are investigating a homicide.

Deputies were sent to the plant, located at 455 Giddings Road, at 1:37 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 for a report of an injured person. When they arrived, they found the victim unconscious and bleeding.

Deputies performed CPR on the man but could not revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 48-year-old man was arrested without incident in connection with the deadly assault at the plant, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was found standing in a dock area of the plant, not far from where the victim’s body was found.

Both men were employed by a cleaning service contracted by General Motors. At this time, it’s unknown how long the suspect was employed at the plant. The victim, a 49-year-old man from Pontiac, worked at the plant for seven months.

Authorities are not releasing the victim’s name until they can positively identify him. An autopsy will be performed.

Authorities recovered the item used in the homicide. The incident and possible motive are still under investigation.

A General Motors spokesperson stated the company is working with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the altercation.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family,” the GM spokesperson stated.

GM has canceled production at the Orion Assembly for Thursday.

The suspect is being held in the Oakland County Jail. Detectives are expected to present the case to prosecutors for possible homicide charges on Friday.

