Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton over the weekend.(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By James Paxson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended.

The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case.

Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and south of Case Island.

Swanson said the swans were caught in the path of a rope with a jet ski on one end, and a tube on the other.

“As they wrapped the rope around, and they were being pulled, that rope cut the heads off of these three swans,” Swanson said.

