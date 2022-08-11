Value City Furniture to open new store in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Value City Furniture announced it is opening a new store in Saginaw.

The company made the announcement Thursday, Aug. 18. The store will be located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, near the Fashion Square Mall.

“Our newest location, marking number 15 in Michigan, is another step towards our goal of providing an affordable and inspiring shopping experience for all Michigan customers when they’re furnishing their homes,” said Jonathan Schottenstein, president of American Signature inc. “We are excited for Saginaw shoppers to experience our Designer Looks furniture, which combines affordable prices with quality craftsmanship and on-trend styles – aligning with our vision that everyone has the right to a well-furnished life.”

As customers come into the store, the newest and most popular seasonal looks will be featured in stylish vignettes that help inspire shoppers to create new looks in their own spaces at home, the company said.

The new store will showcase the Designer Looks’ signature of-the-moment styles, inspired by high-end designer trends. It will also feature Designer Looks Make it You customizable sofas and sectionals made in the United States.

They will be open on weekdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Furniture pickup hours will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

