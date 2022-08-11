Wayne Co. man charged in Grand Blanc teen’s murder

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Westland man has been charged for the murder of 18-year-old Jacob Hills, of Grand Blanc.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 23-year-old Westland man with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony murder, one count of larceny, one count of felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm in connection to Hills’ death.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned on Aug. 12 at 10 a.m.

Hills was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Detroit police commander.

Hills’ body was found in the basement of a Detroit garage on the morning of July 25.

Hills was reported missing on July 24. Police said he had driven to Detroit on July 23 to go to a party. His car was found abandoned in Dearborn Heights.

Investigators said they found Hills’ body after his dad got an anonymous call saying his son was in a basement that weekend.

“We try to never rush to judgment on cases because the facts are sometimes not as they initially appear or as reported. After thoroughly reviewing the DPD investigation and the timeline of events, we believe that we can prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt in court,” Worthy said.

Detroit police believe the suspect was with Hills on July 24.

Hills later met the suspect at a party in Detroit and brought a recently purchased AR-15.

Police say the suspect allegedly left the home with Hills and went to their Warren home. Hills was found dead in that basement.

The suspect allegedly took Hill’s car and left it at a Dearborn Heights hookah bar, according to police.

