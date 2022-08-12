Clouds and showers return this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our weather this week has been filled with sun and comfortable temperatures. We even got some great news with our Drought Monitor, with many areas improving at least slightly.

But as we head into the weekend, we’ll have some occasional showers to deal with, along with more gray skies than we’ve seen lately. Although these showers will be a nuisance, most areas shouldn’t experience a complete washout.

This Evening & Overnight

Despite the chance for rain returning to the forecast, we expect that chance to hold off until Saturday, so we won’t see any wet weather disrupt your Friday evening plans. Skies may see more clouds filter in as the night goes on, but none of them will produce any rain.

Low temperatures for Friday night. (WNEM)

Temperatures in the 70s in most areas early this evening, will fall into the 60s quickly after sunset like last night, and eventually land in the 50s for overnight lows. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Saturday

What the radar could look like Saturday morning. (WNEM)

Rain will begin moving into the state as soon as tomorrow morning, but most areas will be waiting until the afternoon and evening before seeing any showers at all. The areas with the best chance to see any rain prior to 10 AM will be closer to US-127, such as Clare, Mount Pleasant, and Alma.

What the radar could look like on Saturday evening. (WNEM)

The chance for showers will slowly expand to the east through the day, but we should see the heaviest rain remain on the west side of the state. Those in the Thumb and directly north of the Saginaw Bay may not see any rain until the evening hours. With this rain chance, even thunder will be hard to come by.

High temperatures will be cooler Saturday. (WNEM)

With clouds and showers around much of the day, even with a south southwest wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour, don’t expect much of a warm up. Highs are expected to be in the 60s and 70s on Saturday.

Rain chances will continue into the evening and overnight hours, but we don’t expect anything extremely heavy. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with lows in the 50s.

Sunday

Most of the rain should exit the area on Sunday morning as our system pulls away. There may be a few lingering showers into the afternoon and early evening, but they should be widely scattered to isolated and shouldn’t be all that heavy, either. They should end entirely into late Sunday evening.

High temperatures for Sunday for August 14th. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday will remain cool with the stubborn clouds, with mostly lower and middle 70s. However, some 60s are certainly possible near the lakeshore thanks to an east southeasterly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Through the entire two days, don’t expect rainfall amounts to solve our drought problem or be terribly impressive. Most areas will pick up less than 0.25″ of new rainfall, and some could be less than 0.10″. The exception would be those closest to US-127 who could pick up between 0.25″ and 0.50″.

While our western counties may receive some decent rainfall, most areas won't see anything significant. (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.