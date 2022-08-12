Comfortable Friday, rain chances return this weekend

Meteorologist John Gross has your Friday morning forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking another nice end to the week with some more sunshine and low humidity values.

We do track rain chances for the weekend. Not an all weekend rain, but many areas still need it.

Temperatures will stay comfortable, even a little below average for the weekend.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Friday)

It’s a cool start this morning with many starting in the 40s and low 50s. May need a light jacket and a hot beverage before heading out the door.

We’re expecting another day with some more sunshine for the morning. Some high clouds from the west will have the chance to move in from the west going later into the PM hours today leading to some filtered sunshine. High pressure in control today will keep the region dry.

Highs later this afternoon will reach into the mid and upper 70s for many. Cooler near the lakeshore with a light north wind and low humidity values.

Clouds will continue to slowly increase from the west going later into tonight. Weather should be cooperating for any outdoor activities later today.

Lows tonight will be cool again near 50. Some 40s again for tonight won’t be out of the question. Should be able to have the windows open for another night.; good sleeping weather!

Weekend Outlook

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be common for many for most of the weekend; Saturday and Sunday. While we are tracking chances for showers, we’re not expecting a complete washout this weekend.

Saturday AM will trend mainly dry, showers will begin to move in from the west, but initial dry air should hold off most of the rain until closer to noon into Saturday PM. Any rain chances will be greater from the Tri-Cities and areas west. Lower chances will reside east near the Thumb.

A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out, but we’re expecting more showers compared to t-storms.

Sunday AM is still looking at some lingering showers possible. Trends have most of the region beginning to dry out going later into Sunday PM.

Be sure to track any rain this weekend with our Interactive Radar!

Highs for the weekend both days will land below average in the low 70s.

Next Week

Monday will still carry a small rain chance, but more dry hours are looking better at this point in time.

Past Monday into the new week trends mostly dry with varying sky conditions; partly to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures get a little boost back into the upper 70s near 80 for high temperatures.

Check out the 7 Day forecast for your region right here!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.