Man drowns after being taken by rip current, sheriff says

CASEVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A swimmer died after deputies believe he was pulled away by a rip current in Caseville Township.

On Thursday at 11 a.m., two 65-year-old men from Commerce Township were standing on a sandbar in the water of the Saginaw Bay in Caseville Township when they were knocked over by a wave.

One was able to get back to shore but the other was taken out further by what was believed to be a rip current, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim disappeared and was later found about 20 minutes later, about 400 feet west of where he was last seen, the sheriff’s office said.

Two deputies arrived minutes after a 911 call was made. They help tried to revive the victim after his friends tried life-saving efforts.

The victim, identified as Kerry Atwell, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 12:36 p.m., the sheriff’s office stated.

“Beach goers are advised to always beware of rip currents when the water is rough, especially when northerly wind’s are in place,” Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.

The Huron County Medical Examiner’s Office ordered an autopsy for Monday.

The Caseville Fire Department assisted at the scene of the incident.

