Suspect arraigned in Grand Blanc teen’s murder

DETROIT (WNEM) - The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned.

Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, appeared for his arraignment Friday morning, Aug. 12 in the 36th District Court where he pleaded not guilty.

He’s been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony murder, one count of larceny, one count of felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm in connection with 18-year-old Jacob Hills’ death.

The court remanded Sanders to jail and he was ordered to have no contact with the family of the complainant or any witnesses.

Hills, of Grand Blanc, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the basement of a Detroit home on July 25, according to the Detroit Police Department. Hills was reported missing on July 24.

Police said on July 24, Hills drove to Detroit for a party. His car was found abandoned in Dearborn Heights.

