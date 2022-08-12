White supremacist group member sentenced to probation in Tuscola Co.

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A member of a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government was sentenced in Tuscola County.

On Wednesday, Judge Amy Gierhardt deferred jail time and sentenced Tristan Webb, 19, to a probation term with strict supervision from the court.

The following sentence was imposed on Webb:

Gang felonies: Five years of probation

Conspiracy to train with firearms for a civil disorder: Three years of probation and one year of jail deferred

Felony firearm: Two-year delay of sentence consecutive to the other counts

Web’s larceny charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement that was reached in May.

“My department will hold accountable any individual that commits crimes as part of a domestic terrorist organization,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Make no mistake, these are violent gangs intent on harming others and their actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Webb was involved with The Base when he was 17-years-old, Nessel’s office said. In late 2019, he hosted a “hate camp” at his property for the Michigan cell of The Base, according to Nessel’s office.

“Hate camp” is a term used to describe firearms tactical training where various paramilitary-style techniques were taught to participants, Nessel’s office stated. Soon after, Webb underwent a process to become a full member of The Base.

The Base is the literal translation of “Al-Qaeda” in English. According to the Attorney General’s office, the white supremacy gang - that was founded in 2018 - openly advocates for violence and criminal acts against the U.S. and purports to be training for a race war to establish white ethnonationalist rule in areas of the U.S., including Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The group also traffics in Nazi ideology and extreme anti-Semitism, Nessel’s office said.

