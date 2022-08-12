Woman who had sexual assault case tried by judge retiring amid allegations wants it reviewed

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - One day after Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah submitted his resignation to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer amid allegations of sexual misconduct, one woman who had a sexual assault case tried in front of Farah is asking for all cases he has ruled on dealing with sexual misconduct be reviewed.

Kristen Trevarrow was 15-years-old when the case against the man she says assaulted her went in front of Farah.

She said after having a trial, the defense saw there was a potential of a conviction, so the defendant plead no contest.

Judge Farah sentenced him to probation.

She has questions about her case from 20 years ago.

“If this man potentially was soft on sex offenders, and you know, people who committed sexual harm to other people because he sympathized or empathize with what they were like, that’s not okay,” Trevarrow said.

Grace Ketzner reported Farah harassed her during her internship with him last summer.

In July 2022 Michigan State University’s Resolution Office determined Farah violated the title nine policy for sexual harassment and he violated the academic development program for harassment on the basis of sex.

Farah is no longer employed by MSU and is set to retire from the bench on Nov. 9.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.