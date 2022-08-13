Boil water advisory issued for 23 communities

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for 935,000 people in 23 communities after a water main break was discovered in a water treatment facility.

Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority discovered a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.

The main is the largest in the regional water distribution system.

The GLWA said that crews have identified the location of the leak, which is approximately one mile west of the treatment facility and are working to isolate and repair it.

Due to changing water pressure levels, officials said that out of an abundance of caution, the following communities have been issued a boil water advisory:

- The Village of Almont

- City of Auburn Hills

- Bruce Township

- Burtchville Township

- Chesterfield Township

- Clinton Township

- The City of Flint

- Flint Township

- City of Imlay City

- City of Lapeer

- Lenox Township

- Macomb Township

- Mayfield Township

- Village of New Haven

- Orion Township

- City of Pontiac

- City of Rochester

- City of Rochester Hills

- Shelby Township

- City of Sterling Heights

- City of Troy

- City of Utica

- Washington Township

The GLWA said that residents under the advisory should not drink water without boiling it first. Water must boil for at least one minute.

Officials said that boiled, bottled, or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

