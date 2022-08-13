Governor: State Emergency Operations Center activated to respond to water main break

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the State Emergency Operations Center had been activated to respond to an ongoing water main break at a Great Lakes Water Authority treatment center.

Emergency Operations were activated at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday following multiple requests for resources.

Officials said that the activation will ensure that all state resources are available to support communities.

“Our top priority right now is protecting the public health and safety of Michigan residents until this water main is fixed as quickly as possible,” Whitmer said. “I have activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that every possible resource is available to GLWA and the impacted communities to accomplish that goal. I’m grateful to all of the first responders, utility workers, leadership at the county and municipal levels, and everyone else who is working hard to make sure our neighbors have safe water. We will continue to work with local officials and are prepared to offer the full weight of state resources to get the job done.”

Officials said the water main break is impacting water pressure and the GLWA has issued a boil water advisory for multiple communities. The SECOC has received requests for bottled water.

