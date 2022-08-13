More beagles rescued from mass-breeding facility coming to Midland Co.

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Humane Society of Midland County told TV5 Friday that it is getting approximately 40 more beagles from a facility that bred them for animal testing.

The humane society expects interested families will be able to meet them starting Aug. 23.

This past week, the Humane Society of Midland County took in its first batch of former Envigo beagles and was able to find homes for all 50 of them.

Back in May, the United States Department of Justice sued the company that owns the facility, Envigo, alleging Animal Welfare Act violations.

Inspectors found dogs were being killed instead of receiving a vet’s care for easily treatable ailments, some were injured from living in overcrowded cages, nursing beagles were denied food or given food containing maggots, mold, and feces, and at least 25 beagle puppies died from cold exposure.

Envigo agreed to a settlement last month to shut down the facility, but it did not admit any wrongdoing.

Roughly 4,000 dogs are being taken from the Envigo facility and dispersed to rescue organizations across the country.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.