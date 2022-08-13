More clouds with rain chances this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking more clouds along with the chance for some showers returning to the forecast. The good news is we don’t expect a washout this weekend, and the majority of any showers will stay on the light side.

Temperatures this weekend stay below average before rebounding closer to average next week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Weekend Outlook

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be common for many for most of the weekend; Saturday and Sunday. While we are tracking chances for showers, we’re not expecting a complete washout this weekend.

Saturday AM will trend mainly dry, showers will begin to move in from the west, but initial dry air should hold off most of the rain until closer to noon into Saturday PM. Any rain chances will be greater from the Tri-Cities and areas west. Lower chances will reside east near the Thumb.

A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out, but we’re expecting more showers compared to t-storms.

Sunday AM is still looking at some lingering showers possible. Trends have most of the region beginning to dry out going later into Sunday PM. Small chances from some lingering moisture could still spark a few Sunday PM showers

Highs for the weekend both days will land below average in the low 70s. Some farther west who experience more rain may be stuck in the 60s.

Next Week

Past the weekend, trends keep the region mostly dry with varying sky conditions; partly to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures get a little boost back into the upper 70s near 80 for high temperatures. This is closer to average for this time of year at 80.

Overnight lows are expected to stay more comfortable in the 50s near 60. Good sleeping weather!

