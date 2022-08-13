Scattered showers continue tonight & Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The heaviest rain so far today has been on the western side of the Lower Peninsula, and some in our viewing area have been more lucky than others when it comes to who has and hasn’t seen rain today. Chances will remain scattered heading into tonight, we should still see some rain lingering into Sunday too. On the flip side, the comfortable (and even fall-like!) temperatures will remain into Sunday.

Through the upcoming workweek, conditions are expected to stay nice for all of your outdoor plans and activities! Although a stray sprinkle or shower can’t be ruled out most days this week, your chances of staying dry rather than seeing rain are far better.

Tonight

Scattered showers will continue this evening and overnight as the current low pressure system stays to the west of the Lower Peninsula. It is expected to pass slowly. As was the case during the day Saturday, it won’t rain every minute of the overnight period, but chances won’t be over.

Showers will continue in a scattered fashion Saturday night. (WNEM)

With all of the clouds still in the area, lows are going to stay slightly milder than they did the last few nights. Expect readings into the middle to upper 50s with humidity levels still staying relatively comfortable. The wind will also stay light out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

More clouds will keep lows Saturday night warmer than the previous few nights. (WNEM)

Sunday

In a similar fashion to Saturday, rain chances linger through the daytime Sunday. Indications are that the rain chances will be slightly better in the morning, but folks located across the Thumb may still see activity ongoing even into the afternoon. A few more showers are possible into Sunday night, though most rain will be over by then. Totals are expected to check in at an addition few hundredths, possibly one-tenth of an inch of rain, by Sunday evening.

Rainfall totals will remain minimal the rest of the weekend. (WNEM)

Saturday felt like an early-fall day, Sunday will feel much the same. Expect high temperatures only into the upper 60s, with possibly a 70 degree reading or two in the Thumb. The wind will generally be easterly, but start to make a shift towards the northeast by the evening. Wind speeds are still only expected to stay at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will feel like another early-fall day. (WNEM)

The Workweek Ahead

With the jet stream turning a little more quiet, conditions are expected to follow suit and stay quiet all week. While a spotty sprinkle or light shower is possible most days this week, it’s not enough of a possibility to putting a percentage on it at the moment. We’ll take this on more of a day-by-day basis, but overall, expect to stay dry most of the week (if not all of it).

This surely makes for nice weather for those with outdoor plans and events, though! We have Cheeseburger in Caseville all week, the Midland County Fair, Back to the Bricks, the Ogemaw County Fair, and Motown night for Friday Night Live on the 19th. Humidity levels stay relatively comfortable with dew points in the 50s, near 60 at times, all week. Daytime highs will consistently reach around 80 degrees, give or take a degree or two each day, and lows will fall to around 58 or 59 degrees each night. For this week, the normal high in Mid-Michigan is right around 80, and the normal low is 60. In other words, this week will be right at “average” for mid-August in our viewing area!

Take a look at all of the details in the full 7-Day Forecast!

