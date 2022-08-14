Governor declares state of emergency for several counties after water main break

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office declared a state of emergency for several counties Sunday morning following a water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment facility.

The declaration covers Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties, which are being affected by a boil water advisory.

Officials said that the state will use every available tool and resource to protect families and ensure access to drinking water.

“We are drawing on every resource we have and taking every action necessary to get impacted families the help they need,” Whitmer said. “On Saturday, I activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate our response efforts, and with today’s state of emergency declaration, we are ensuring that state resources will be available as long as the impacted communities need them.”

The declaration authorizes Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division to help coordinate and maximize efforts to help those in need.

“It’s vital that our residents have reliable and safe infrastructure, our water infrastructure is essential,” said Senator Mallory McMorrow (D – Royal Oak). “We’re thankful for the Governor’s urgent action to declare a state of emergency to unlock response resources for our residents, and our office stands ready to assist.”

The State Emergency Operations Center was activated as of 4:00 p.m. Saturday to respond to the ongoing water main break. Officials said the crews are monitoring the situation and are working with coordinators to support local operations.

“This emergency declaration will ensure repairs are made as quickly and efficiently as possible. My office and staff will do our best to keep you updated on the latest information available in keeping our drinking water safe for our communities,” said Representative Terence Mekoski (R – Shelby Township).

The governor’s office said that health experts will review the communities under the advisory and keep the public aware of any other changes.

