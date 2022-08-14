Midland native helps bring James Webb telescope to life

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A new era in space exploration is possible thanks to the James Webb telescope.

NASA released breath-taking photos of galaxies, fading stars and more. A Midland High School graduate helped make the telescope and those photos, possible.

“I would babysit to raise money to buy a telescope which I used in my backyard in Midland, so that was fun,” Marcia Rieke, an NIRcam principal investigator said.

With dreams to be an astronaut, you could say the 1969 grad is doing pretty good for herself.

The MIT alumna joined NASA with the hopes to change how we explore space and galaxies.

“In 1998, I joined a NASA advisory committee that was discussing what should the successor to the Hubble space telescope might look like,” Rieke said.

That successor is the James Webb telescope. Discussions about the telescope started in the 80′s.

“The light censors in NIRcam has 10 of them and each one is four megapixels. For these longer wavelengths and operating so cold, that’s pretty big,” Rieke said.

The censors bring data back to Earth, and the pressure was on to get it right.

“This mission is so far from the Earth. It’s a million miles away from the earth, four times the distance to the Moon. If we didn’t get it right the first time, bad news folks, no way to fix it,” Rieke said.

Good news, they got it right!

“Oh! Beyond happy. I tell people I’m above cloud nine. As it turns out, the telescope works better than we expected. Two times better than we predicted for light,” Rieke said.

Rieke said the photo of the southern ring nebula, reveals more than just a fading star.

“That’s a galaxy seen sideways, and Webb is so sensitive we see these distant galaxies in every image, I say, oh the galaxies are photobombing everything. It opens up another kind of study you can do,” Rieke said.

She said it’s a good chance we’ll discover other planets with an atmosphere like ours.

The mission is a good reminder that great things happen with team effort. 14 countries have worked together on the telescope.

And for those who want to work for NASA one day, Rieke encourages people to learn as much math and science as possible.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.