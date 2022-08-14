More clouds with a small shower chance Sunday

WNEM TV5 Weekend Wake-up 7 a.m.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a cloudy end to the weekend, but conditions should remain mostly dry. Showers chances will be kept to a minimum.

Temperatures will stay “cool” to finish the weekend before we get another warm up going into next week.

Speaking of, next week is looking great weather wise!

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Sunday)

After a cloudy start to the weekend, we will expect more clouds to finish the weekend. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be common for many.

Sunday AM is still looking at the chance for a few isolated sprinkles and/or some lingering showers possible. Small chances from some lingering moisture could still spark a few more Sunday PM showers.

With that said, we also anticipate many dry hours today. No need to cancel any outdoor plans. Be sure to track any rain this weekend with our Interactive Radar!

Highs for later this afternoon will stay “cool” for August standards in the 60s near 70. This comes with low humidity values and light east winds at 5-10 mph.

Later this evening into tonight should begin to break up and slowly decrease clouds going into Monday morning. Lows drop back into the 50s near 60.

Next Week

Past the weekend, trends keep the region mostly dry with varying sky conditions; partly to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures get a little boost back into the upper 70s near 80 for high temperatures. This is closer to average for this time of year at 80.

Next week also features low humidity going into the following weekend. Good news for doing some work outdoors!

Overnight lows are expected to stay more comfortable in the 50s near 60. Good sleeping weather!

Check out the 7 Day forecast for your region right here!

