Thousands remain under boil water advisory

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Thousands remain under a boil water advisory after a leak in a key water source was discovered on Saturday.

The potentially contaminated water main was isolated about a mile west of the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility according to the Great Lakes Water Authority.

Officials announced Sunday morning that some water pressure has been restored to all communities affected.

“GLWA understands the real-life impact that this water main break is having on the hundreds of thousands of people in the affected communities and we truly appreciate their patience and understanding as we work to implement the necessary repairs,” said Suzanne R. Coffey, GLWA Chief Executive Officer. “I am grateful for the GLWA team who has been working tirelessly to restore water pressure to all communities and working as quickly as possible to restore service.”

The original advisory has been lifted from several areas in the Detroit suburbs, but remains in effect for seven communities, including 133,000 people. Those communities are:

- The Village of Almont

- Bruce Township

- Burtchville Township

- Imlay City

- City of Rochester

- Shelby Township

- Washington Township,

- One business in Greenwood,

- And an industrial park in Romeo

Officials said residents in affected communities should not drink the water without boiling it first. Water should be brought to a boil for at least one minute. The GLWA also recommends that boiled, bottled, or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

The GLWA said that it will take two weeks to make repairs and test the water.

Crews have isolated the break and are starting the process of removing the water using pumps. Officials said replacement pipes have been ordered and are on a truck headed to Michigan from Texas.

