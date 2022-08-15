Assault charge dropped against former Flint police officer

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The assault charge against a former Flint police officer has been dropped.

Javion Miller was accused of assaulting his domestic partner and was arrested in June.

According to the Flint City Attorney, the victim was not appearing in court despite being subpoenaed by the city of Flint.

Miller made a motion to dismiss his charge because the victim was not appearing in court. On Thursday, Aug. 11, Judge William Crawford granted the motion, and the case has been closed.

A domestic assault complaint was filed with the Flint Police Department on June 1, alleging Miller assaulted his domestic partner.

The next day, the Flint Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division opened an internal investigation. On June 7, the Flint City Attorney’s Office authorized a domestic assault warrant for Miller.

Miller was immediately terminated from his employment with the police department and placed under arrest for the assault warrant.

At the time, Miller had been with the Flint Police Department for six months.

