Backup water system protects Flint from water main break

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Hundreds of thousands of people in Michigan are under a boil water advisory after a main break over the weekend.

While it could be weeks to repair the damaged line, a city once plagued with a devastating water crisis said it was ready for this kind of emergency.

It’s still hard for Flint city residents to swallow the fateful switch to Flint River water in April 2014 as a source of drinking water.

“We still suffer from a level of contusions and abrasions and middle trauma and retraumatization of water for our residents,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

Because of that, Neeley said the city spent $17 million in 2020 to install a state-of-the-art backup system.

Just like its primary source, it also pulls from Lake Huron, taking the Flint River offline.

“Make it not an option or to be able to if we had that you will never have to go back to that source,” Neeley said.

After completion last year, followed by eight months of testing, Neeley said he never anticipated it would be put to use so soon.

A 120-inch water transmission line from the Great Lakes Water Authority broke on Saturday about 1 mile west of the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.

Hundreds of thousands of customers were immediately placed under a boil water advisory due to possible contamination, but not the city of Flint.

“We were able to very quickly switch over making sure no loss of quality service to the residents,” Neeley said.

This is how it was done. Raw Lake Huron water is pulled from the Karegnondi Water Authority. It’s treated and flows to the Genesee County Drain Commission and then through miles of newly installed pipeline from the recent upgrade it reaches Flint’s water facilities where it’s tested, treated, stored, and then distributed to residents.

“Residents of the city of Flint, they have nothing to worry about as it relates to the water quality or delivery into the residence inside the city of Flint as a byproduct of this secondary delivery system,” Neeley said.

The latest update from the Great Lakes Water Authority shows the boil water advisory could be lifted in up to two weeks from when the advisory was issued on Aug. 13 for the 133,000 people affected.

