Bay Co. wins rematch against Hagerstown in Pony World Series

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Bay County is advancing in the Pony World Series after winning a rematch Monday morning against Hagerstown, Maryland.

The mid-Michigan team won 8-2.

The team is competing in the Pony World Series in Pennsylvania.

Benjamin Briggs scored a single and steal of second, setting up an offensive strategy for the team. Officials said he advanced to third on a groundout. Jaxon Jenkins also scored, giving Bay County an early advantage, 1-0.

The Michigan team scored two other times following another inning with runners in scoring position, officials said. Hagerstown scored in the bottom of the second with a two out single to make the score 3-1.

The Bay County team scored again in the fifth and sixth innings, increasing the lead. Faced with a large deficit, Hagerstown put up one more run on the board in the sixth to make the score 8-2.

Bay County’s record is currently at 2-1 as they advance in the competition. They will face the loser of the game between Johnstown, Pennsylvania and New Taipei City, Chinese Taipei at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

With the loss, Hagerstown is eliminated from the competition, finishing their tournament 1-2.

